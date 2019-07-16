Olympics

VIDEO - Where are they now? Hicham El Guerrouj’s legend lives on

Where are they now? Hicham El Guerrouj’s legend lives on
42 views | 01:36
Olympic Channel

16/07/2019 at 10:58Updated 7 minutes ago

Sponsored content
One of the greatest middle-distance runners of all time, El Guerrouj still holds the world record in the 1500m. Today, he organizes a popular race in Morocco.
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympic Channel


View moreMore videos of Olympic Channel
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos