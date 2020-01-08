Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - A Dakar education for struggling Alonso in unforgiving canyon terrain

A Dakar education for struggling Alonso in unforgiving canyon terrain
view | 06:08
Eurosport

12 hours agoUpdated Just now

Highlights of the action from the car race in Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally.
See moreSee less

Rally Raid


View moreMore videos of Rally Raid
More videos