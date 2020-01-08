Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - A rally of brutal attrition for Dakar's big boys as Viazovitch holds on to slim lead

A rally of brutal attrition for Dakar's big boys
11 views | 01:37
Eurosport

13 hours agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Highlights of the truck race in Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally.
See moreSee less

Rally Raid


View moreMore videos of Rally Raid
More videos