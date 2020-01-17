Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage

Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage
view | 04:27
Dakar

7 hours agoUpdated Just now

Highlights of the latest action from the Dakar Rally.
See moreSee less

Dakar


View moreMore videos of Dakar
More videos