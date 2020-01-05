VIDEO - Dakar 2020 highlights: Stage 1, bikes
See moreSee less
Rally Raid
Fernando Alonso takes on the Dakar Rally39 views • 37 minutes ago
Dakar 2020 highlights: Stage 1, cars67 views • 33 minutes ago
Dakar 2020 highlights: Stage 1, trucks16 views • 31 minutes ago
Dakar 2020 highlights: Stage 1, bikes36 views • 29 minutes ago
Dakar Rally 2019: The best of the bikes1,217 views • 19/01/2019 at 00:55
Dakar Rally 2019: The best of the cars1,894 views • 19/01/2019 at 01:26
Dakar Rally 2019: The best of the trucks484 views • 19/01/2019 at 01:24
Dakar News: Crash for Gache causes retirement160 views • 17/01/2019 at 01:53
Dakar Stories: Gregory's journey comes to halt on way to Pisco53 views • 17/01/2019 at 01:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row
Johaug seals Tour de Ski title
Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb
Lampic comes from behind to win second Tour race
Bolshunov lifts Tour de Ski title after finishing third in final stage