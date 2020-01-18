VIDEO - Dakar big boys roll in for final stage
See moreSee less
Dakar
15 hours agoUpdated Just now
Dakar
Dakar big boys roll in for final stage11 views • Just now
Sainz seals memorable victory in Dakar rally22 views • Just now
American makes motorbike history at Dakar rally13 views • Just now
Brabec holds big bikes lead ahead of final Dakar stage despite dropping time in the dunes160 views • Yesterday at 14:10
Trucks succumb to sand trap as Dakar dunes prove a daunting task in penultimate stage176 views • Yesterday at 10:03
Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage506 views • Yesterday at 09:54
Bikes: Brabec extends lead as navigation woes hit rivals220 views • 16/01/2020 at 15:38
Fernando Alonso flips car on dunes, forces windscreen removal695 views • 16/01/2020 at 15:32
Explore Saudi Arabia’s ‘Empty Quarter’373 views • 16/01/2020 at 15:40
More videos
Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?
AO Stories: McEnroe fury leads to disqualification
Highlights - Rublev takes Adelaide crown with convincing victory over Harris
Edmund’s hope to replicate 2018 semi-final success
Home favourite Stosur hopes to build on recent form