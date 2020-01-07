Rally Raid > Dakar

Dakar Rally 2020: Vladimir Vasilyev's car in flames
Watch action from the 2020 Dakar Rally as Vladimir Vasilyev and Vitaliy Yevtyekhov's Mini JCW Rally goes up in flames.
