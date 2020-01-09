Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - Dakar spirit on show as testing surface takes its toll in bike race

Dakar spirit on show as testing surface takes its toll in bike race
23 views | 05:13
Dakar

11 hours agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Highlights of the bike race in Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally.
See moreSee less

Dakar


View moreMore videos of Dakar
More videos