VIDEO - Dakar spirit on show as testing surface takes its toll in bike race
11 hours agoUpdated 29 minutes ago
Dakar spirit on show as testing surface takes its toll in bike race23 views • 30 minutes ago
Dakar Truck at full stretch in the desert, but defending champion left stranded on Stage 516 views • 25 minutes ago
Incredible scenes as top three scrap it out in Dakar Stage 559 views • 33 minutes ago
A rally of brutal attrition for Dakar's big boys162 views • 13 hours ago
A Dakar education for struggling Alonso in unforgiving canyon terrain376 views • 13 hours ago
"Let's do it!" - One man's remarkable switch from arctic exploration to desert racing in Dakar140 views • 13 hours ago
Running repairs and serious injuries mix up Stage 4 in Dakar Rally196 views • 13 hours ago
Dakar Rally 2020: Vladimir Vasilyev's car in flames764 views • 13 hours ago
Dakar heavyweights rip it up on stage 2411 views • 13 hours ago
