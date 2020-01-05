Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - Fernando Alonso takes on the Dakar Rally

Fernando Alonso takes on the Dakar Rally
view | 01:54
Eurosport

9 hours agoUpdated Just now

Former Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso is competing in this year's Dakar Rally!
See moreSee less

Rally Raid


View moreMore videos of Rally Raid
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos