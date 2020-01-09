Rally Raid > Dakar

VIDEO - Incredible scenes as top three scrap it out in Dakar Stage 5

Incredible scenes as top three scrap it out in Dakar Stage 5
view | 06:22
Dakar

9 hours agoUpdated Just now

Highlights of the car race in Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally.
See moreSee less

Dakar


View moreMore videos of Dakar
More videos