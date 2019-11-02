Rugby

VIDEO - 'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final
7 views | 04:05
Eurosport

40 minutes agoUpdated

England head coach Eddie Jones has named an unchanged starting line up to face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday in Yokohama, with George Ford continuing as fly half. Ben Spencer takes his place on the bench, having flown into Japan on Monday to replace the injured Willi Heinz.
See moreSee less

Rugby


View moreMore videos of Rugby
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos