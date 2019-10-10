Rugby > World Cup

Rugby World Cup video - Eddie Jones: England 'disappointed' by match cancellation

Eddie Jones: England 'disappointed' by match cancellation
29 views | 00:44
SNTV

5 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Reaction from England's head coach Eddie Jones after two Rugby World Cup games including the Pool C decider between England and France have been cancelled because of the anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis and tournament organizers aren't ruling out further cancelations.
