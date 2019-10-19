Rugby > World Cup

VIDEO - 'What's your email address??' - Jones challenges journalist to 'start reporting differently'

41 views | 00:57
Eurosport

Just now

Unsurprisingly, Eddie Jones was in a playful mood when jousting with journalists after his England side thrashed Australia 40-16 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
Rugby


