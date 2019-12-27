Skateboarding

VIDEO - Patriot Park in Moscow hosted the world's first ever downhill skate cross even

Patriot Park in Moscow hosted the world's first ever downhill skate cross event
view | 03:36
Eurosport

7 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Skateboarding


View moreMore videos of Skateboarding
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos