Ski Jumping > Garmisch-Partenkirchen

VIDEO - Four Hills news - Karl Geiger flies into first place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

WATCH: The run that earned Geiger top spot on his home hill
5 views | 01:25
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Karl Geiger delighted the home crowd in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as he recorded a score of 142.7 to lead the field going into the New Year's Day action.
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos