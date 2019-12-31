Ski Jumping > Garmisch-Partenkirchen

VIDEO - Four Hills news - Ryoyu Kobayashi continues stellar form in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Kobayashi continues stellar form in Garmisch-Partenkirchen
26 views | 01:26
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ryoyu Kobayashi will go into the New Year as the leading qualifier for the latest instalment of the Four Hills at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos