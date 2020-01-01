Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Ski jumping video - Watch Marius Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen
Ski Jumping
Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen50 views • 1 hour ago
Kobayashi comes up short at Garmisch-Partenkirchen30 views • 59 minutes ago
WATCH: The run that earned Geiger top spot on his home hill98 views • Yesterday at 16:06
Kobayashi continues stellar form in Garmisch-Partenkirchen530 views • Yesterday at 16:02
Jump of the Day: Kobayashi stars in Oberstdorf200 views • 30/12/2019 at 11:20
'Five in a row!' - See the jumps which gave Kobayashi opening Four Hills win578 views • 29/12/2019 at 19:59
Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying289 views • 29/12/2019 at 18:44
Kobayashi takes victory in final jump before Four Hills422 views • 22/12/2019 at 17:17
Stoch wins in Engelberg381 views • 21/12/2019 at 19:30
