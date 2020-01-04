Ski Jumping > Innsbruck

VIDEO - Dawid Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition

Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition
12 views | 01:00
Eurosport

15 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos