Lindvik tops qualification at Innsbruck

Ski Jumping
Lindvik tops qualification at Innsbruck18 views • Just now
Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen364 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:24
Kobayashi comes up short at Garmisch-Partenkirchen154 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:27
WATCH: The run that earned Geiger top spot on his home hill130 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:06
Kobayashi continues stellar form in Garmisch-Partenkirchen706 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:02
Jump of the Day: Kobayashi stars in Oberstdorf225 views • 30/12/2019 at 11:20
'Five in a row!' - See the jumps which gave Kobayashi opening Four Hills win604 views • 29/12/2019 at 19:59
Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying295 views • 29/12/2019 at 18:44
Kobayashi takes victory in final jump before Four Hills426 views • 22/12/2019 at 17:17
