WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row

VIDEO - WATCH - Marius Lindvik secures second victory in a row
See moreSee less
Ski Jumping
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row19 views • Just now
'I just try to do the same thing' - Lindvik not getting ahead of himself5 views • Just now
Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition12 views • Just now
Vlhova sets pace with fantastic first run in Zagreb54 views • Just now
Lindvik tops qualification at Innsbruck333 views • Yesterday at 15:38
Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen409 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:24
Kobayashi comes up short at Garmisch-Partenkirchen195 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:27
WATCH: The run that earned Geiger top spot on his home hill134 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:06
Kobayashi continues stellar form in Garmisch-Partenkirchen724 views • 31/12/2019 at 16:02
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Vlhova 'turns the tables' on Shiffrin with victory in Zagreb
Lampic comes from behind to win second Tour race
Storming second run from Shiffrin not enough for victory in Croatia
'Match that!' - Klaebo powers past Russians for sprint win
'I just try to do the same thing' - Lindvik not getting ahead of himself
Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition