VIDEO - Karl Geiger claims fourth World Cup win of season
Ski Jumping
Karl Geiger claims fourth World Cup win of seasonview • Just now
Jubilant Zyla celebrates winning jump in Tauplitz470 views • 15/02/2020 at 13:29
'Hey ho!' - Wonderful winning jump by Leyhe secures Willingen title147 views • 08/02/2020 at 18:10
Silky Stoch lands excellent qualifying jump on favourite hill of his career43 views • 08/02/2020 at 17:17
Dawid Kubacki claims Titisee-Neustadt triumph to continue stellar form367 views • 28/01/2020 at 10:52
Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme241 views • 12/01/2020 at 10:59
Delighted Kubacki reflects on 'perfect' Four Hills victory431 views • 06/01/2020 at 20:20
The moment Kubacki sealed Four Hills glory in Bischofshofen1,745 views • 06/01/2020 at 19:35
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row679 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:23
