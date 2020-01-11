Ski Jumping

VIDEO - Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme

Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme
9 views | 01:04
Skiset

17 hours agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Sponsored content
Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
More videos