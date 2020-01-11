VIDEO - Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme
Skiset
17 hours agoUpdated 7 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Ski Jumping
Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme9 views • 7 minutes ago
Delighted Kubacki reflects on 'perfect' Four Hills victory364 views • 06/01/2020 at 20:20
The moment Kubacki sealed Four Hills glory in Bischofshofen1,572 views • 06/01/2020 at 19:35
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row588 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:23
'I just try to do the same thing' - Lindvik not getting ahead of himself108 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:30
Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition184 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:26
Vlhova sets pace with fantastic first run in Zagreb802 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:31
Lindvik tops qualification at Innsbruck436 views • 03/01/2020 at 15:38
Watch Lindvik's winning jump at Garmisch-Partenkirchen457 views • 01/01/2020 at 16:24
More videos
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
Klopp: Why Firmino said sorry after scoring winner
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show
'We deserved more' - Mourinho reacts to Liverpool defeat
Sukuzi: I can't believe I've retained the title