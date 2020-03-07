Ski Jumping > Oslo

VIDEO - Norway win team jump competition in Oslo

Norway win team jump competition in Oslo
Marius Lindvik held his nerve to deliver an elusive win for Norway in the men’s team jump competition in Oslo.
