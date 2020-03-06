WATCH: Constantin Schmid interview

Ski Jumping
WATCH: Constantin Schmid interview10 views • Just now
Constantin Schmid wins qualifying at Oslo20 views • 36 minutes ago
Karl Geiger claims fourth World Cup win of season20 views • 02/03/2020 at 00:38
Jubilant Zyla celebrates winning jump in Tauplitz475 views • 15/02/2020 at 13:29
'Hey ho!' - Wonderful winning jump by Leyhe secures Willingen title147 views • 08/02/2020 at 18:10
Silky Stoch lands excellent qualifying jump on favourite hill of his career43 views • 08/02/2020 at 17:17
Dawid Kubacki claims Titisee-Neustadt triumph to continue stellar form369 views • 28/01/2020 at 10:52
Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme241 views • 12/01/2020 at 10:59
Delighted Kubacki reflects on 'perfect' Four Hills victory431 views • 06/01/2020 at 20:20
