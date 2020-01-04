Ski Jumping

VIDEO - Petra Vlhova sets pace with fantastic first run in Zagreb

Vlhova sets pace with fantastic first run in Zagreb
54 views | 01:09
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos