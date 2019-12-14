Ski Jumping

VIDEO - Poland seal team competition win in Klingenthal

Poland seal win in Klingenthal
view | 00:49
Eurosport

5 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos