Poland seal win in Klingenthal

VIDEO - Poland seal team competition win in Klingenthal
Ski Jumping
Poland seal win in Klingenthalview • Just now
Kraft delivers to land top score in Klingenthal8 views • Yesterday at 18:21
Stefan Kraft takes victory at Nizhny Tagil214 views • 08/12/2019 at 18:17
Daniel Andre Tande seals back-to-back victories with Ruka win290 views • 30/11/2019 at 19:25
Norway coach Alexander Stoeckl reacts to Tande's victory63 views • 30/11/2019 at 19:33
Tande always had the faith after first jump53 views • 30/11/2019 at 19:30
Zajc impresses in qualifying in Ruka54 views • 30/11/2019 at 12:32
Daniel Andre Tande secures victory in Wisla187 views • 24/11/2019 at 14:29
Kraft leads Austria to men's large hill team title in Wisla187 views • 23/11/2019 at 19:30
