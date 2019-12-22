Ski Jumping

VIDEO - Ryoyu Kobayashi takes victory in final jump before Four Hills

Kobayashi takes victory in final jump before Four Hills
14 views | 01:23
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos