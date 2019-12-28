VIDEO - Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying
See moreSee less
Ski Jumping
Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying11 views • Just now
Kobayashi takes victory in final jump before Four Hills363 views • 22/12/2019 at 17:17
Stoch wins in Engelberg360 views • 21/12/2019 at 19:30
'Brilliant' - Kobayashi's winning jumps at Klingenthal349 views • 15/12/2019 at 19:02
Poland seal win in Klingenthal70 views • 15/12/2019 at 00:11
Kraft delivers to land top score in Klingenthal18 views • 13/12/2019 at 18:21
Stefan Kraft takes victory at Nizhny Tagil252 views • 08/12/2019 at 18:17
Daniel Andre Tande seals back-to-back victories with Ruka win309 views • 30/11/2019 at 19:25
Norway coach Alexander Stoeckl reacts to Tande's victory76 views • 30/11/2019 at 19:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz
Ronaldo discusses surprising retirement plans
Dominik Paris seals his fifth victory at Bormio as he holds off Beat Feuz
Ozil’s attitude has been incredible - Arteta
Nightmare before Christmas for Man Utd as Haaland picks Italian giants - Euro Papers