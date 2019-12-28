Ski Jumping

VIDEO - Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying

Stefan Kraft sets standard in Oberstdorf Four Hills qualifying
11 views | 00:55
Eurosport

Just now

Germany's Stefan Kraft had the best jump in Four Hills qualifying in Oberstdorf.
See moreSee less

Ski Jumping


View moreMore videos of Ski Jumping
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos