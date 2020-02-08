VIDEO - 'Hey ho!' - Wonderful winning jump by Leyhe secures Willingen title
See moreSee less
Ski Jumping
'Hey ho!' - Wonderful winning jump by Leyhe secures Willingen title7 views • Just now
Silky Stoch lands excellent qualifying jump on favourite hill of his career3 views • 35 minutes ago
Dawid Kubacki claims Titisee-Neustadt triumph to continue stellar form347 views • 28/01/2020 at 10:52
Karl Geiger produces the Jump of the Day at Val di Fiemme236 views • 12/01/2020 at 10:59
Delighted Kubacki reflects on 'perfect' Four Hills victory425 views • 06/01/2020 at 20:20
The moment Kubacki sealed Four Hills glory in Bischofshofen1,722 views • 06/01/2020 at 19:35
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row665 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:23
'I just try to do the same thing' - Lindvik not getting ahead of himself125 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:30
Kubacki: It would be 'stupid' to declare the results before the last competition193 views • 04/01/2020 at 17:26
More videos
Trevor Noah imitates Nadal's serving habits... and Federer finds it hilarious
Remarkable scenes as NINE straight penalty kicks missed in J League Super Cup final
Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers
Match In Africa highlights: Federer beats Nadal in entertaining contest
Watch barnstorming Bauhaus take Suadi Tour title in sprint finish
Watch the top three downhill runs in glorious Garmisch