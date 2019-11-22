VIDEO - Watch: Karl Geiger's winning jump in Wisla
See moreSee less
Ski Jumping
Watch: Ryoyu Kobayashi’s jump in Wisla6 views • 8 minutes ago
Watch: Karl Geiger's winning jump in Wisla5 views • 3 minutes ago
Kobayashi seals Planica7 title to cap off fantastic campaign590 views • 24/03/2019 at 12:01
WATCH - Kobayashi's incredible first to jump to break Planica record1,049 views • 24/03/2019 at 11:35
Ryoyu Kobayashi: Ski jumping's history maker600 views • 24/03/2019 at 18:00
Eisenbichler seals second for Germany in team event149 views • 23/03/2019 at 15:04
Wolny nails a personal best of 237.5m to lead Poland to team title205 views • 23/03/2019 at 14:33
One of the best - Eisenbichler finally beats Kobayashi with brilliant second jump262 views • 22/03/2019 at 17:42
Kobayashi's winning jump in Planica1,134 views • 21/03/2019 at 13:14
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Evans digs deep to send GB through to Davis Cup semi-finals
'What a start!' - GB's Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set
Highlights: Edmund storms past Kohlschreiber to give GB lead
'Sheer brilliance!' - GB's Evans unfurls outrageous lob
Watch: Ryoyu Kobayashi’s jump in Wisla
Irresistible Nadal thrashes Schwartzman to level tie with Argentina