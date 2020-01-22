VIDEO - 6 attempts, 21 points conceded, favour returned - Milkins' patience repaid against Ding
See moreSee less
Snooker
6 attempts, 21 points conceded, favour returned - Milkins' patience repaid against Ding2 views • Just now
Highlights: Bingham beats Carter to take Masters title1,273 views • 20/01/2020 at 05:40
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final12,764 views • 19/01/2020 at 23:15
'They call him Ball-run for a reason' – Bingham flukes match ball at Masters972 views • 19/01/2020 at 02:03
Gilbert produces break of 131 to cut the arrears527 views • 18/01/2020 at 23:41
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?10,753 views • 17/01/2020 at 09:14
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)1,403 views • 16/01/2020 at 18:53
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’760 views • 16/01/2020 at 14:15
White left bemused by uncharacteristic Higgins performance543 views • 16/01/2020 at 23:57
More videos
Glory, despair and a huge casino spree - Wozniacki's AO journey
Highlights: Federer dismantles Krajinovic in 92 minutes
Real Madrid consider low Spurs offer for Gareth Bale – Euro Papers
'Oh. My. Goodness' - Watch Federer's incredible running winner in all its glory
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three
Serena in hysterics re-watching dance routine with Gauff