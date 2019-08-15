WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier

VIDEO - David Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier
Snooker
WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier12 views • Just now
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship928 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Trump closes on 12th ranking title with 12th century in China387 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Selby lands outrageous fluke against Trump2,206 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Trump returns to world number one with Perry win307 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
‘He has not looked like missing!’ – Trump makes early century against Perry233 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Selby lucks out with incredible fluke on red315 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
'Oh you lucky boy!' - Trump enjoys slice of luck against Ford462 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Kiss benefits Selby in deciding frame246 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
