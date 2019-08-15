WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier

Snooker > China Championship

VIDEO - David Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier

David Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier
Eurosport

David Gilbert produced a 131 break during his 5-2 win against Peter Lines in the second qualifying round for the China Championship.
