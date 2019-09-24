Snooker > China Championship

VIDEO - Mark Selby takes control of Lu Ning encounter with century break

Mark Selby takes control of Lu Ning encounter with century break
8 views | 04:07
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos