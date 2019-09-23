Snooker > China Championship

VIDEO - Snooker news - Mark Williams' fluke shot against Kishan Hirani

Mark Williams' fluke shot against Kishan Hirani
6 views | 00:39
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Watch Mark Williams get lucky during his China Championship first round clash against Kishan Hirani
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos