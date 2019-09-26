Snooker > China Championship

Snooker video - Shaun Murphy end his game in style

Murphy sinks tricky red to win match in style
12 views | 02:04
Eurosport

31 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Shaun Murphy saw off Matthew Selt 5-3 to reach the next round of the China Championship, ending the match in style after sinking a difficult red.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos