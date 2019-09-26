Murphy sinks tricky red to win match in style

Snooker video - Shaun Murphy end his game in style
Snooker
Murphy sinks tricky red to win match in style12 views • 3 minutes ago
'You will not see a better break than that' - Murphy magic264 views • 4 hours ago
Murphy wins frame with crazy fluke in China98 views • 3 hours ago
Judd Trump clears to level against Joe Perry32 views • 5 hours ago
Joe Perry seals win against world champion Judd Trump65 views • 5 hours ago
Judd Trump steals first frame to set up Zhou Yuelong whitewash118 views • Yesterday at 13:34
‘Higgins is wondering what on earth he has done there!’397 views • Yesterday at 13:32
Mark Selby takes control of Lu Ning encounter with century break162 views • 24/09/2019 at 12:10
'Tremendous' clearance sees Trump open three-frame lead over Dunn148 views • 24/09/2019 at 15:54
