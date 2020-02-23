Snooker

VIDEO - Day 3 Highlights: Big names tumble out in the Shoot Out

Day 3 Highlights: Big names tumble out in the Shoot Out
89 views | 03:26
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Castch up with Day 3 Highlights of the Shoot Out as the Big Names tumble out.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos