Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Snooker news - Huge fluke on green wins frame for Mark Selby and sends semi-final to decider

Huge fluke on green wins frame for Selby and sends semi-final to decider
154 views | 00:30
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the English Open live on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos