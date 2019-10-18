Selby goes in off to hand Mei the initiative

VIDEO - Snooker news - Mark Selby goes in off to hand Mei Xiwen the initiative
See moreSee less
Snooker
Shots Recreated: O'Sullivan and White attempt Allen's 'brilliant blue'1,002 views • 9 hours ago
Mark Allen wins 37-minute frameview • Just now
Shots Recreated: White takes on Fu's audacious 'round the table' pink164 views • 9 hours ago
Selby goes in off to hand Mei the initiative7 views • 29 minutes ago
'You haven't won a title in about 15 years!' - Goldstein trolls Selby369 views • 11 hours ago
'Well played' - Walden sinks brilliant double90 views • 8 hours ago
Mark Selby produces a ‘plant from nowhere’35 views • 3 hours ago
O'Sullivan makes a clearance of 134768 views • Yesterday at 22:09
Watch: The moment Mei sank O'Sullivan at the English Open2,736 views • Yesterday at 22:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Shots Recreated: O'Sullivan and White attempt Allen's 'brilliant blue'
Revealed: the Juve stars Allegri will sign for United - Euro Papers
Shiffrin: It's 'so weird' to start new alpine season without legend Hirscher
Ollie Wood holds on for bronze in Omnium as Benjamin Thomas takes gold
Mark Allen wins 37-minute frame
‘Pure coincidence’ - Zidane on meeting Pogba