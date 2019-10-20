VIDEO - English Open champion Selby joins Ronnie, Jimmy, Fouldsy and Goldstein on the Eurosport sofa
Snooker
English Open champion Selby joins Ronnie, Jimmy, Fouldsy and Goldstein on the Eurosport sofa1 view • Just now
The Big Take: We're seeing the Selby of old after 'match of the season' win over Allen620 views • 12 hours ago
Ronnie on Ford's 147: 'If you have to double on a maxi, it doesn't count!'3,126 views • 23 hours ago
Huge fluke on green wins frame for Selby and sends semi-final to decider779 views • 23 hours ago
Allen sees crucial double somehow miss to let Selby back into semi-final1,276 views • 23 hours ago
Shots Recreated: O'Sullivan and White attempt Allen's 'brilliant blue'3,145 views • 23 hours ago
Shots Recreated: Ronnie and Jimmy attempt Trump's tasty double388 views • 23 hours ago
Shots Recreated: How did Williams produce wonder shot in China?208 views • 23 hours ago
Mark Allen wins 37-minute frame96 views • Yesterday at 00:52
