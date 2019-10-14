Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - 'Half of these players I don't even know who they are' - O'Sullivan reacts to first round scare

'Half of these players I don't even know who they are' - O'Sullivan reacts to first round scare
113 views | 06:48
Eurosport

26 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts to his first round win at the English Open in Crawley
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos