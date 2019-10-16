Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Ronnie O'Sullivan laughs off chance to break another record

Ronnie O'Sullivan laughs off chance to break another record
view | 00:33
Eurosport

Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan could break a record for the most rankings titles ever this week at the English Open, but doesn't seem that bothered!
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos