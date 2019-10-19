Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Ronnie O'Sullivan on Ford's 147: 'If you have to double on a maxi, it doesn't count!'

Ronnie on Ford's 147: 'If you have to double on a maxi, it doesn't count!'
191 views | 00:53
Eurosport

22 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan discussed Tom Ford's 147 in the English Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos