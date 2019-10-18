Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Shots Recreated: O’Sullivan, White take on Trump's exhibition red

Shots Recreated: O’Sullivan, White take on Trump's exhibition red
204 views | 02:09
Shots Recreated

21 hours agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Shots Recreated


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos