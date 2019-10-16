Fu goes round the houses to set up final black

VIDEO - Snooker news - Marco Fu produces brilliant pink to seal frame-winning break
See moreSee less
Snooker
Watch: 17-year-old shocks defending champion Bingham at English Open590 views • 6 hours ago
'He snapped his cue' - Trump recalls his early years in snooker227 views • 6 hours ago
'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins548 views • 8 hours ago
Robertson takes control with classy century break4 views • Just now
Fu goes round the houses to set up final black5 views • Just now
O’Sullivan wraps up comeback win at English Open315 views • 3 hours ago
Ronnie O'Sullivan laughs off chance to break another record43 views • 46 minutes ago
'If O'Sullivan didn't care, he wouldn't play!' - White2,417 views • Yesterday at 16:47
"They're not good enough. I could have told them that!" - O'Sullivan critical of next generation1,017 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch: 17-year-old shocks defending champion Bingham at English Open
'He snapped his cue' - Trump recalls his early years in snooker
'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins
Robertson takes control with classy century break
Real Madrid to offer £86m PLUS James to land Kante - Euro Papers
O’Sullivan wraps up comeback win at English Open