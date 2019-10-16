Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Snooker news - Marco Fu produces brilliant pink to seal frame-winning break

Fu goes round the houses to set up final black
5 views | 01:18
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Marco Fu opened his account against Neil Robertson with a brilliant positional shot to go from pink to black and win the frame at the English Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos