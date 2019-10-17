Snooker > English Open

VIDEO - Snooker news - The moment Mei Xiwen sank Ronnie O'Sullivan at the English Open

Watch: The moment Mei sank O'Sullivan at the English Open
145 views | 01:58
Eurosport

Just now

Mei Xiwen racked up his biggest break of the match to clear the table and knock the legendary Ronnie O'Sullivan out of the English Open.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos