'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins

Snooker video: 'Stop treading on my shoes mate!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on his funniest referee run-ins
See moreSee less
The Big Take
27 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago
The Big Take
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Real Madrid to offer £86m PLUS James to land Kante - Euro Papers
Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp
'We did our talking on the pitch' - Kane and Mings on dealing with racism in Bulgaria
Euro Papers: United quoted price for Rakitic from Barcelona
'If O'Sullivan didn't care, he wouldn't play!' - White
"They're not good enough. I could have told them that!" - O'Sullivan critical of next generation