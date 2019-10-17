Snooker > English Open

Snooker video - Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan close out victory over Hossein Vafaei in style

Watch O'Sullivan close out victory over Vafaei in style
1,376 views | 02:57
Eurosport

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan wraps up a convincing victory over Hossein Vafaei in style at the English Open. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos