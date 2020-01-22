Snooker > European Masters

VIDEO - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh makes a 146 at the European Masters

1 hour agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh recorded the highest break of the European Masters thus far, a 146, in his 5-2 win against Robbie Williams.
