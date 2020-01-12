First century of the Masters goes to Ding Junhui

Snooker
First century of the Masters goes to Ding Junhui43 views • Just now
'Unbelievable talent Lisowski has come of age' - Selby and White's Big Take1,339 views • 16/12/2019 at 15:47
Highlights: Flukes and fouls as Selby wins Scottish Open final1,616 views • 16/12/2019 at 11:26
Watch 'iron man' Selby close out Scottish Open title2,457 views • 16/12/2019 at 16:35
'He's second behind Ronnie in talent' - Selby raves about Lisowski5,749 views • 15/12/2019 at 23:42
'It was just magical!' - O'Sullivan looks back at Home Nations memories3,166 views • 15/12/2019 at 20:02
'You never thought he'd lose' - Stars recall Hendry dominance868 views • 15/12/2019 at 20:51
How did he manage that? Lisowski's rotten luck994 views • 15/12/2019 at 19:26
Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic4,037 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
More videos
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
37-year-old Kaisa Makarainen wins first race in over a year as Dorothea Wierer stays in yellow
'After a 13-year drought!' - Yule ends Swiss fans wait
Highlights: Fourcade takes yellow bib with mass start victory
Rising star Amelie Klopfenstein wins second gold of Youth Olympic games with GS victory