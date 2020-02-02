Snooker > German Masters

VIDEO - 'He's thriving!' - Judd Trump seals victory with a ton

'He's thriving!' - Trump seals victory with a ton
136 views | 01:43
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos